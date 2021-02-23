Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine volunteering to help vaccinate

Vaccinate NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) in Scranton, is lending a hand to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination process.

Some GCSOM students are volunteering at clinics to give shots or help in a supporting role by doing health screenings.

While applying to the school, students had no idea that they would learn and support the community during a pandemic.

Among the vaccination efforts, are those conducted recently at Washington West Apartments and Geisinger CMC in  Scranton.

Mark Hiller will have more on the vaccination efforts on Eyewitness News tonight.

