Vaccinate NEPA: Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine volunteering to help vaccinate

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) in Scranton, is lending a hand to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination process.
Some GCSOM students are volunteering at clinics to give shots or help in a supporting role by doing health screenings.
While applying to the school, students had no idea that they would learn and support the community during a pandemic.
Among the vaccination efforts, are those conducted recently at Washington West Apartments and Geisinger CMC in Scranton.
Mark Hiller will have more on the vaccination efforts on Eyewitness News tonight.
- President and Dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine to retire this year
- Woman finds kilo of cocaine in crochet kit bought at thrift store
- WV bill would forbid sexuality displays in public schools
- Third stimulus checks: Here’s who would get $1,400 under the plan approved by a House committee
- Tracy Rollins, arrested for death of Rebecca Landrith, arrives in PA for arraignment