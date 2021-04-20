Vaccinate NEPA: From not enough to excess — providers see vaccine surpluses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The pendulum is swinging in the other direction concerning the COVID vaccine rollout. After months of patients and providers dealing with vaccine shortages, there is a growing trend of surplus.

With the U.S. hitting a milestone recently of half its adult population receiving the COVID vaccine, concern is now focused on getting vaccine hesitant individuals to get the shot.

A recent report indicates the U.S. is expected to have 300 million — or more — excess COVID vaccine doses by the end of July.

