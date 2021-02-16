Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Efforts to get veterans vaccinated

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center has been administering the Moderna vaccine to staff and veterans ever since it became available to the facility in late December.

The number of veterans receiving their doses to help prevent COVID-19 has remained fairly steady. The center is now stepping up efforts to get more veterans vaccinated.

Enrolled veterans who meet the current criteria can call 570-830-7076 between 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM, to schedule an appointment.

For information on enrollment, call 570-824-3521 option 4 or email-WilkesBarreEligibilityGroup@VA.gov.

