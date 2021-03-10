Vaccinate NEPA: Donating blood after getting the vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Doctor Stan Martin, Geisinger’s Director of Infectious Diseases about donating blood after getting the vaccine.

A viewer asks: “I’m a regular blood donor. I will receive my second Moderna vaccine this week and will donate blood in April. Will my immune system from the vaccination be compromised by donating blood?”

“No, not necessarily at all, and in fact, it won’t necessarily cause a false screening for having COVID or anything of the nature. Eventually you can donate blood safely, just like you would normally,” said Doctor Martin.

