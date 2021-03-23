Vaccinate NEPA: Do I have to get the shot in my arm?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Geisinger’s chief medical officer for surgical services, Doctor Alfred Casale, if it matters where you get the shot.

Marlene of Swoyersville asks, “Can the COVID vaccine be given any other place besides the left or right arm?”

“The simple answer is yes it can, the complicated answer is it’s a logistics nightmare at vaccination sites where we’re trying to get a lot of patients done in a short amount of time to do anything but arms. I wonder about the motivation for the question, because if you’re worried about getting the vaccination in the arm because of some problem like the lymph drainage because of a mastectomy, or something like that, I can reassure you there is almost no good medical reason to avoid getting a shot in the arm,” said Dr. Casale.