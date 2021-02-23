Vaccinate NEPA: Differences between Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Dr. Alison Brodginski, Director of Infectious Diseases for Geisinger Northeast about the different versions of COVID-19 vaccines.

A viewer asked: “What is the difference between the current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. And the ‘soon to be released’ Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Which one is better?”

“Oh great question! So they’re all excellent, safe and effective vaccines. Right now the two that are currently out for approval from the FDA are Moderna and Pfizer. They’re very similar vaccines. I wouldn’t say they’re identical, but they’re pretty close. Both of them, both use MRMA vaccine technology to ensure that immune response. Both of them do require a two dose series to be completed in order to obtain those really high effective rates. Very, very similar side effects profile which are very mild and temporary effects that occur 24 to 48 hours after the vaccine administration and things like fever and chills, body aches, again mild and temporary,” Dr. Brodginski answered.

“Johnson & Johnson is still awaiting its approval. It’s waiting to go under the FDA. So we’re still waiting to hear on that. So, Johnson & Johnson is a little different. It uses a different type of technology called a viral detector. There is no live virus in either of them, including the Johnson & Johnson. And a big difference with the Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna and Pfizer is that Johnson & Johnson only requires one dose to get you to its high effective rate.”

