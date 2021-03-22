Vaccinate NEPA: Dept. of Heath updates mask order for fully vaccinated people

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has relaxed the universal masking order for those who have received their full COVID-19 vaccinations.

The amended order better reflects guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can resume the following activities:

Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refraining from quarantine and testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic.

“The vaccines that are currently available across the state and country are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against severe and symptomatic COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Heath Alison Beam said. “Research has shown that fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and potentially less likely to spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to others. However, there is still more to learn about how long protection lasts and how much vaccines protect against new variants of the virus, so some prevention measures will continue to be in place for all people, regardless of their vaccination status.”

Fully vaccinated people must continue to take precautions in public. Officials say this includes wearing a mask, avoiding medium and large-sized gatherings, getting tested if they experience symptoms and following guidance for work and travel.

The amended order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 17 and will remain in effect until further notice. All other current mitigation orders still apply.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 more than two weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series or more than two weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine.