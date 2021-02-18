Vaccinate NEPA: Department of Health secretary answers questions

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Thursday, the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Press Secretary answered more questions about the vaccine in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced a mistake in allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses. Vaccine shipments intended to be second doses were given out as first doses – this will delay thousands of Pennsylvanians from becoming fully immune.

200,000 second doses were given as first doses, delaying appointments for up to 100k people waiting to be vaccinated.

The DOH is still working to determine which specific providers, and how many, inadvertently gave second dose shipments to first dose patients

The Dept. is now working to improve communication with providers and their ability to track the vaccine shipments from the manufacturer to the patient.

“We were being clear saying ‘don’t hold back any first doses’ but we’re realizing now some providers may not have realized which doses were the first and second so we’re clearing up those communication issues and we are putting better tracking mechanisms in place,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, the PA Department of Health’s COVID-19 Press Secretary.

Earlier this week, there were no shipments of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

They still don’t know how long it will take to get through group 1A.