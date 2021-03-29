Vaccinate NEPA: COVID vaccination clinics in Pike and Wayne Counties

PIKE/WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pike County Commissioners are partnering with Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those eligible in the PA vaccination rollout plan.

Pike County

More than 4,000 Pfizer 1st doses will be given at Pike County Training Center, 135 Pike County Boulevard, in Lords Valley on Wednesday, March 31; Tuesday, April 13; Wednesday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 28.

Meanwhile, at least 5,000 doses will be given out in Wayne County.

Second doses will be provided by Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers.

Wayne County

Wayne Memorial Hospital will administer the vaccine on Wednesday, March 31.

Another vaccination site will be held at the former Rusty Palmer facility at the intersection of Routes 6 & 652, (near Honesdale) on Saturday, April 3; Friday, April 9; Saturday, April 17; Saturday, 24 and Friday, April 30.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccination.

To register for an appointment, login to your Wayne Memorial account or create an account. You do not need to be a patient of Wayne Memorial Hospital.