Vaccinate NEPA: COVID clinic coming to Wayne Memorial Hospital April 9

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to the Wayne Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 9.

According to a press release from Wayne Memorial, the hospital received an “unanticipated and significant amount” of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which will be distributed to the public beginning at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday. The last appointment is at 4:30 p.m.

The clinic will be on the ground floor of Wayne Memorial Hospital. To register, you can visit the Wayne Memorial Hospital website.

You’ll need an account for a vaccine to register for a clinic and you can check your eligibility on the state’s website.