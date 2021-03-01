Vaccinate NEPA: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Dr. Alison Brodginski, Director of Infectious Diseases for Geisinger Northeast about the different versions of COVID-19 vaccines.

A viewer asked: “I’m a 73-year old female, had breast cancer twice and diabetes. Am I eligible for the shot?”

“Yes you are eligible in the current phase that we are in which is the 1A. The state did expanded eligibility into that phase several weeks ago. So I would recommend to you, you can go onto the Geisinger website if you have a ‘MyGeisinger’ account or you can check out the Pennsylvania Department of Health website for other areas where the vaccine can be administered,” Dr. Brodginski said.

