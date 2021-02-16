Vaccinate NEPA: COVID-19 vaccine commonly asked questions

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Dr. Jignesh Sheth, the chief medical officer for the Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton answered viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A viewer asks: “What are the most commonly asked questions you are receiving about the vaccine?”

“One of the questions I always hear about is it safe? And was this vaccine rollout too soon? And those are the two common questions that I always face, and the answer to that question is that it is extremely safe. If you look at it more than 100 million people have received this vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, they are the two common vaccines being used in the U.S. and the world and there have been no reports of serious reactions or deaths from the vaccine, so enough people have taken the vaccine already and we can say that the vaccine is definitely safe at least in the short term,” Dr. Sheth explained. “No one knows the long-term effect of the vaccine or medication that is newly launched so that is something no one can predict.”

“Secondly, was it rolled out too soon? I don’t think so I feel that any vaccine rollout takes about three to five years for them to develop once they start involving patients to study. So, how did they accomplish that in less than a year? Well, the funding around this vaccine was tremendous, people around the world were ready to put in money to develop this vaccine to be one of the drivers. So many cases of COVID around the world testing the effectiveness was a lot easier than any other disease,” said Dr. Sheth.

Another viewer asks: “What is the most common side effect?”

“So, what I am seeing after the first dose, the soreness of site of the vaccine is the common. I noticed very few patients get a fever after the first dose and even less number of patients get body aches after the first dose. But second dose is a different story. Patients do get a high incident of side effects after a second dose. I would say about a third of the patients are sick to a point where they have to take a day off from work. And they get a fever some patients as high as 102, body aches, chills, not being able to do their daily physical activity, arm soreness again, but a little bit worse than the first dose but that’s only a third of patients,” Dr. Sheth said.

“But two thirds of patients say my arm was sore, I felt a little bit tired but did not take off a day of work. And they are able to function at a reduced capacity. Surprisingly in every single case, in about 48 hours from the shot, all the symptoms disappear, almost like magic. The switch turns on and then turns off in 48 hours you are better, and on day three I feel that is usually the story with everyone. I would say go ahead get your second shot don’t be worried. It’ a matter of a few days and if you have to take a day off from your second dose go ahead and do it and stay home,” Dr. Sheth explained.

If you have a question you would like answered, fill out the Vaccinate NEPA question form.