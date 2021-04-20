Vaccinate NEPA: COVID-19 clinics for first and second shots at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hometown Health Care of NEPA is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Montage Mountain on Wednesday, April 21st for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who received their first on March 31.

Hometown Health Care of NEPA says recipients should return at the same time as their appointment for their first dose and remember to bring their photo ID and the white immunization card that was provided at the first clinic.

They are also hosting another first dose clinic on Wednesday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic is available for those 16 and up and by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment online or by emailing hometownhealthcareNEPA@gmail.com.