Vaccinate NEPA: COLTS offers free rides to vaccine appointments

LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The County of Lackawanna Transportation System (COLTS) is now offering county residents free rides to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Monday marked the first day of the new shared ride program aimed at stopping the spread.

“We have to help the people in our community the best we can,” COLTS Executive Director Bob Fiume said. “We have to help the people in our community the best we can. We don’t want transportation to be a barrier for people that need to get the vaccination.”

To get a ride, all you have to do is call COLTS before noon the day before your appointment. A van will come pick you up, take you to your appointment and drop you back off at your residence.

The program was initially announced late last week.

“We already have several people calling us and we do expect more,” Fiume said.

Scott Heaver, a Scranton resident had an appointment for his first COVID-19 vaccination shot on Monday. He used the COLTS ride share van to get there because he doesn’t have a car. He says he is glad that the service is being offered.

“I was thinking about getting the vaccine shot soon anyhow, and I thought ‘Aha! This is perfect, since I don’t drive’,” Heaver said.

Heaver recently turned 65 and got his senior pass. This is his first time using the COLTS ride share. Before this, traveling to his regular appointments was a little difficult without a car.

“I’d probably have to arrange a cab, which gets kind of expensive. Most of my friends are still working, so it’s tough for them to give me a ride,” Heaver said.

Heaver was a bit nervous before getting his shot, but he says he did it for his family.

“I think being responsible… I should get it, try to bring this whole pandemic thing to an end,” Heaver said.

Colts is offering the new service from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.