Vaccinate NEPA: Chris Bohinksi shares his COVID-19 vaccination story

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In our effort to Vaccinate NEPA, Eyewitness News is bringing you PA Live! Host Chris Bohinkski’s story of getting his COVID-19 vaccine.

Back in February, Chris scheduled a vaccine after qualifying for Phase 1A of the distribution due to preexisting conditions. He reported having many thoughts including fear and worry but also excitement.

Even though Bohinski, like many others, qualified for the vaccine. Getting an appointment online proved to be a difficult task.

“They say the best time to go on is midnight, 11:45 p.m., to midnight,” Ryan Dauksis from Montgomery County said.

Many, like Aimee Quinn and her husband Mike were willing to travel for the shot. They came to the Rite Aid in Berwick all the way from Philadelphia.

“That was the appointment that popped up earlier this week, after checking since the vaccines became available,” Quinn said.

Pharmacist Courtney Madl says the Berwick Rite Aid receives 40 vaccinations every weekday. Of those, 20 are for patients getting their first dose and twenty are for those getting their second. That enables them to vaccinate 200 people a week.

“They just feel like they are one step closer to getting back to their lives, seeing their families and friends,” Madl said.

“I realize what a privilege it was to do the simplest of things now that we haven’t been able to do it for such a long period of time,” Mike Quinn said.

But what if you cannot schedule a vaccine appointment? Madl says there are ways you can get one today.

“Our schedule in the morning may say we have forty shots, but there may be somebody who cancelled. If they call around seven o’clock and have that extra shot, I will tell them to come and get it,” Madl said.

Even when everyone shows up for their appointment, there still may be hope for you.

“They do put a little overfill in each vial. So, the more precise you are, the chances of you getting an extra shot from each vial is one more person you can vaccinate,” Madl said.

Without the use of a computer or smartphone, you can still get the vaccine with a mixture of being in the right place at the right time and simply asking.

“If they come in and I know I have an extra shot, and they are standing there in front of me, I will give them the vaccine,” Madl said.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Hayes was serving as Chris’s photographer for the story. He asked if there were any extra vaccines that day and was able to get his first dose of the Moderna shot.

If you would like to try scheduling a vaccination appointment with Rite Aid, click here.