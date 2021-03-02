Vaccinate NEPA: Choice of vaccine manufacturers

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Allison Hess, the Vice President of Health Services at Geisinger about choice of available vaccines.

A viewer asks: “Once the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available, will we have a choice of what manufacturer we can get?”

“So right now, the supply that we have comes directly from the state, and what’s available and offered to us. We currently are using Pfizer and Moderna, although they’re not both coming at the same time for first doses. So, it really depends on the availability with what supply. And so there’s really not a lot of choice at this point, but we’re certainly looking to the future as more and more manufacturers become available. But we’re heavily reliant at what we get at this point from the Department of Health,” said Hess.

