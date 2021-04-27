Vaccinate NEPA: CDC updates mask guidelines for outdoor events, activities

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its public health guidance on Tuesday.

The agency said fully vaccinated people can exercise outdoors or with members of their household without a mask. The CDC added that fully vaccinated people can hold small gatherings outdoors with others who are inoculated, or with a mix of unvaccinated people, without face coverings.

The agency did not define how big those gatherings can be, and said Americans should still wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces.

