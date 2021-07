JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A corrections officer and an inmate have been arrested in connection to the January death of an inmate at SCI Dallas, police say.

Edgar Gearhart was found dead in a prison cell on January 28. On Wednesday, Osmel Martinez, a corrections officer from Kingston, and Nafese Pierce, an inmate, were arrested for their involvement in Gearhart's death.