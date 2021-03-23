Vaccinate NEPA: Can the homebound patients get access to the vaccine?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Geisinger’s chief medical officer for surgical services, Doctor Alfred Casale if homebound patients get access to the vaccine.

Katrina from Hazleton asks, “will there be something implemented for the homebound elderly so they can get their vaccinations?”

“Thanks for the question Katrina, and yes, I am happy to say that there are over 80 some programs that are serving this population. As an example, Geisinger has a Geisinger at home program as well as Life Geisinger. We’ve already given out over one-thousand injections, vaccinations to homebound patients. So please check with your family doctor for any programs that they might get you access to,” said Dr. Casale.

If you have a question for one of our doctors, fill out our Vaccinate NEPA form.