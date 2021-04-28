Vaccinate NEPA: ‘Can I still get COVID-19 after I’ve been fully vaccinated?’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Local doctors are answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Allison Hess, the vice president of Health Services for Geisinger, answered today’s question.

A viewer asks: “Can I still get covid-19 after I’ve been fully vaccinated?”

“Yes so, the efficacy of the vaccine is not 100 percent, however when COVID does potentially happen after the vaccine, it does tend to be milder and decreases the risk of hospitalization, that’s why it’s important to still get vaccinated,” Hess said.

