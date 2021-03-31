Vaccinate NEPA: Booster shot or ‘one vaccine for life’?

Vaccninate NEPA Banner

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Geisinger Associate Vice President of Emergency and Employee Health Stephanie Gryboski about getting a vaccine.

Clifton from Scranton asks, “Will we need future boosters like the flu shots, or (is) it ‘one vaccine’ for life?”

Watch the video to hear Gryboski’s answer.

If you have a question for one of our doctors and experts, fill out our Vaccinate NEPA form.

