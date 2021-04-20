Vaccinate NEPA: Berwick Hospital sees uptick in doses during second day of vaccine clinic

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today was Day 2 for Berwick Hospital’s vaccine clinic. After a slow first day the hospital only administering around 60 doses yesterday, they have seen a drastic change today having already administered over 200 doses by 1 p.m.

The CEO of Berwick Hospital Center tells Eyewitness News that people should not hesitate in getting the vaccination and can schedule an appointment with them on their website or come down in person to sign up and receive their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“Unless we vaccinate people we are going to continue to have people infected with this disease. So if we get vaccinated we will double immunity towards it and we were all be better off as not only as a community, or a county, but worldwide we will be better off,” said hospital CEO Priyam Sharma.

Berwick Hospital Center received 1,500 doses of the vaccine and hopes to administer every one of them. Appointments are still available on their website for Thursday’s clinic which runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. All clinics can be found here.