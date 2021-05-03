Vaccinate NEPA: Avoca Borough partnering with local pharmacy to hold vaccine clinic for 16+

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

AVOCA BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Avoca Borough is partnering with Llewellyn’s Pharmacy to hold a vaccination clinic.

The clinic will take place on May 6 at the Avoca Borough Community Center, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending when all doses are administered.

Pharmacists will administer Pfizer vaccines to those 16 and older and the Moderna vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointments are necessary for the clinic.

For information on the clinic, contact Llewellyn’s Pharmacy at 570-457-2341 or the Avoca Borough Office at 570-457-4947.