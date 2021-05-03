Vaccinate NEPA: Avoca Borough partnering with local pharmacy to hold vaccine clinic for 16+

AVOCA BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Avoca Borough is partnering with Llewellyn’s Pharmacy to hold a vaccination clinic.
The clinic will take place on May 6 at the Avoca Borough Community Center, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending when all doses are administered.
Pharmacists will administer Pfizer vaccines to those 16 and older and the Moderna vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointments are necessary for the clinic.
For information on the clinic, contact Llewellyn’s Pharmacy at 570-457-2341 or the Avoca Borough Office at 570-457-4947.
