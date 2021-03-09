Vaccinate NEPA: Area Agencies on Aging provide help for finding vaccine after Hanover vaccination site fills appointments

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —The mass vaccinate site in Luzerne County opened Tuesday. Hundreds of Pennsylvanians from near and far got their first dose of the Pzifer vaccine.

But other older Pennsylvanians are wondering how they even got the appointment in the first place. The question everyone wants answered is how these appointments were given.

Eyewitness News found people from outside of Philadelphia who drove to Luzerne County to get the vaccine. While it doesn’t quite seem fair, there is a list you can get on to help with the process.

“It’s not easy finding it,” said Chester Duszak, a vaccinated Pittston resident.

For many, the search for the shot continues. But Tuesday nearly 400 older Pennsylvanians from near and far received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A lot of people are frustrated this mass vaccination clinic in Hanover Township was booked before it was even announced to the public. So how did these people get signed up?

“I got it through Walmart in Pittston,” said Duszak. “Edward at the pharmacy gave me the number and I called immediately, and I got the appointment for today.”

Others called the Department of Aging PA Link helpline number last week.

“I called it and I was able to make an appointment though not near our house, but I said I could take whatever I could get,” said Mary Ann Leinerd, a vaccinated Reading resident.

“Actually, they had suggested I contacted them yesterday on Monday,” Robert Derlunas, a vaccinated Nesquehoning resident said.

Though they were on the right track, word of mouth helped this Nesquehoning couple snag appointments.

“But thankfully we ran into some neighbors that said oh we just got through and we’re going, and I think you should call right away,” Robert said.

“And then we told somebody else, and they told somebody else. Yeah, there was a lot of word of mouth going on,” said Anne Derlunas, a vaccinated Nesquehoning resident.

If you’re frustrated from trying to find a vaccine on your own, the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging can help.

“We’re telling everyone to call our office at the 822-1158 number,” said Mary roselle, with Area Agency on Aging Luzerne Wyoming counties.

They will take down your information and put you on a list, as long as you’re eligible for the vaccine. Magellon Health then works to find you a vaccine

“We know that just over the weekend they did call many of the people that we had on our list to try to get them scheduled for this week, so we know that it is working it’s slow it’s not working as quickly as everybody wants it to but it’s working,” Roselle said.

That number is still working, it’s a helpline you can call during normal business hours for help finding a vaccine. You can also call the Area Agency on Aging at 570-822-1158 and they will put you on a list.

If Walmart secures more shots like they tell Eyewitness News they are trying to do, you can get in at one of the future mass vaccination sites.

On Tuesday, Senator John Yudichak and the Hanover Area Superintendent called on the Department of Health and Walmart calling for answers after they say they were left in the dark about vaccine appointments at the recent clinic.