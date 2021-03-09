Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Are there vaccine side effects for those with heart problems?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News asked Doctor Stan Martin, Geisinger’s Director of Infectious Diseases, about vaccine side effects for those with heart problems.

A viewer asked: “I get severe heart palpitations and I take heart medications. How will this vaccine affect my heart?”

“So these vaccines are considered to be perfectly safe for a heart, and in fact, people who have heart problems may be at a higher risk of complications from COVID. If you have underlying heart disease, you absolutely should consider getting vaccinated,” Doctor Martin explained.

