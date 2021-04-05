Vaccinate NEPA: Appointments available for mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Monroe County

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pocono Raceway in Monroe County is hosting a mass vaccination site on Wednesday, April 7, administered by Lehigh Valley Health Network. Limited appointments are available on their website or by calling 833-584-6283.
The hotline is active Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The vaccinations will be by appointment only for Phase 1A and 1B vaccination groups.
