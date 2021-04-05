Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Appointments available for mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Monroe County

Vaccinate NEPA

Appointments open for Phase 1A and 1B vaccination groups

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pocono Raceway in Monroe County is hosting a mass vaccination site on Wednesday, April 7, administered by Lehigh Valley Health Network. Limited appointments are available on their website or by calling 833-584-6283.

The hotline is active Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The vaccinations will be by appointment only for Phase 1A and 1B vaccination groups.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos