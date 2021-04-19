Vaccinate NEPA: American adults are all eligible for the vaccine, some Pennsylvanians remain skeptical

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today is a monumental day here in America, as every adult can now get the COVID-19 vaccine. But with this, comes fears and misconceptions.

Nationwide, anyone 16 and older is now eligible to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine. But many people are still hesitant to get the shot.

“I don’t ever see it clearing up. They can have us wear their mask for the rest of our life, even if you got the shot,” said Joseph Williams, Wilkes-Barre resident.

Williams said he was ready to get his vaccine all in one go.

“I was originally going to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s a one shot deal. The other ones are two shots. I know some people that had it and they got a little sick after the first one and real sick after the second,” Williams said.

He went to get the shot from his local pharmacy but ran into a some issues.

“Their shipment was sent to another pharmacy. Then, I was supposed to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and I’ve been hearing on the news that some women are having side effects for it.”

Now he’s nervous to get the vaccine, but remains on a waitlist. Joe Bonczek on the other hand went with his girlfriend and they both got the shot.

“We thought it would be a wise thing to do and bring herd immunity to the community and everyone will be safe,” Joe Bonczek, Wilkes-Barre resident.

He says his family remains hesitant.

“My sister is. I don’t know why. I don’t know if she thinks it’s a hoax… But I don’t.

He says he trusts the science, unlike many people in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania whom are still nervous about getting such a quickly produced vaccine.