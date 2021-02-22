Vaccinate NEPA: Allergies and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today we’re asking Dr. Alison Brodginski, Director of Infectious Diseases for Geisinger Northeast our next question about the COVID-19 vaccine.

A viewer asks: “I have a shell-fish allergy. Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine?”

“Yes shellfish allergies, really any allergies to any medications, environmental, should not prevent you from receiving the vaccination. I would say, however, if anyone has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has developed a severe immediate reaction or an anaphylactic reaction, that would be an indication about receiving the second dose. Also, anyone who has an underlying severe type of reaction to poly sorbate, that’s also something that could preclude you from receiving that vaccine,” Dr. Brodginski said.

