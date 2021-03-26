Vaccinate NEPA: A barber on a mission

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Frustrations trying to book vaccine appointments continue. It has some people thinking outside the box, and in one case, outside the shop.

“Dude, I am pumped. I am so excited about this.”

Mike McAndrew, of Three Saints Barbershop on Church Street is on a mission.

If you’ve seen the shop’s social media presence, you know McAndrew has some eccentric style and a vendetta against pigeons.

Last week the focus shifted from pest control to COVID-19 vaccines.

Hearing from a growing number of his clients and after seeing the struggles in the headlines, Mcandrews made some calls to try and get local seniors better access to the vaccine. As of right now, he’s still taking appointments for those in the Upper Valley, trying to help out the local community in and around Jessup.

“I shook some trees and rattle some cages, and Rob Hine from Rite Aid in Hamlin reached out to me he, heard I was looking at he said ‘hey, I have 100 Pfizer vaccines available, would you be interested in hosting a clinic at your shop? I heard you were looking to do something like that,” said McAndrews.

As of Friday morning, 41 appointments still remain for those shots that will be administered by Rite Aid, at Three Saints on April 8th. The goal is to get the remaining appointments booked for those in the immediate area who have continued to find it difficult to get one set up.

McAndrew has also heard from some of the independent pharmacies in the area who can’t get vaccine supply and says they’ve been referring their customers to him for this effort.