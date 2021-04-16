University of Scranton students administer COVID-19 vaccines during clinic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — University of Scranton nursing students administered doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines during a clinic in the city on Friday.

The clinic at the former Reserve Center was run by the Scranton Fire Department in partnership with the Scranton Primary Health Center and the state.





In total, 100 doses of the vaccine were administered to preregistered recipients. Another 125 doses were available for walk-ins.

