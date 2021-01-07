Vaccinate NEPA: Tracking vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the Pennsylvania government races to meet demand for COVID-19 vaccines, a phased rollout plan is in effect.

Recently, a mistake in the way vaccine doses were being allocated was recognized by the Department of Health. Because of that, the department says 30,000 to 60,000 people will have to reschedule their second dose and first dose appointments for 55,000 people could also be delayed.

Winter storms also prompted the rescheduling of many vaccination appointments.

If you are having trouble viewing the map visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health vaccination provider map here . Vaccinations are also now available at select Price Chopper locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health recently announced the Your Turn app which is designed to help users determine their eligibility for the vaccine. The app replaces the eligibility quiz on the Department of Health’s website.

Another helpful resource for those attempting to get the vaccine is vaccinefinder.org.

Currently, the commonwealth is providing both, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines which have been approved for emergency use in the United States. Each vaccine requires two doses, spread three to four weeks apart. The doses are currently being shipped to hospitals across the state which then provide the vaccinations following the phased approach.

An interim plan published by the Pennsylvania Department of Health breaks down the rollout into three phases, beginning with Phase 1A which focuses on vaccinating those most vulnerable to the virus and ending with Phase 3 when supply of the vaccine would meet demand enough to provide it to the general public. Currently, the plan in affect is the fifth iteration as the state had gone through several changes concerning the logistics of vaccine rollout.

During Phase 1A, the Department of Health is prioritizing long term care facilities and those that work inside of them. Recently, those with life threatening conditions were added to Phase 1A. During Phase 1B, the vaccine will be available to a broader range of first reponders and critical personnel including teachers and police. Phase 1C includes more essential workers and elected officials.

Phase 2 of the rollout is when the vaccine will become available to everyone and likely accessible at a pharmacy.

Vaccination rollout also depends on county. See the chart below to check the number of vaccinations in each area.

This chart includes only data published by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It does not include all Philadelphia County vaccinations or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.