Supply not meeting demand for COVID-19 vaccinations in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The headaches and frustration continue over the COVID vaccine this week. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the supply is not filling the demand.

While each week the state gets more and more doses, right now that number is only half of what providers are asking for. The lack of supply remains the problem nearly three months after vaccinations began in the U.S.

“Providers were asking for 424,570 doses and again we only have 254,000 to provide,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, Department of Health.

The state DOH Wednesday admits the supply is not reaching the demand in Pennsylvania.

“And that is creating we understand headaches and frustration for people trying to make appointments,” said Ciccocioppo.

This week the Department of Health reports the state received 12,000 more first doses than it got last week from the federal government but it still isn’t enough.

Many of our Eyewitness News viewers are frustrated with the process. One commenting: “There needs to be a better plan, we need more vaccines.”

Another saying “We are on a few lists both of us over 70. I am high risk. Is there any help?”

Even though there is a mass vaccination clinic being held this week in Luzerne County, the appointments were filled before it was announced publicly to Luzerne County residents.

Many traveled more than two hours away to get the shot in Hanover Township.

“The Department of Health was not involved in that vaccination clinic it was an arrangement by the federal government directly with Walmart and we do understand there was some confusion in how they advertised it,” Ciccocioppo said.

So how is the Department of Health working to get the vaccine into the arms of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvanians as well as those across the Commonwealth?

“The plan is to set up multiple community vaccination clinics so that people have the opportunity and so that they don’t have to drive from another county or another state to get the vaccine,” said Ciccocioppo.

Many have also seen those coming from out of state to get the vaccine. Because the vaccine is provided by the federal government, Pennsylvania has decided not to restrict access to the vaccine.

Eyewitness News was not given a timeline on when those community vaccination clinics could make their way to our region.