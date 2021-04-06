Governor Wolf makes appearance to honor grocery store workers

ENOLA, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Tuesday, Governor Wolf traveled to Weis Markets in Cumberland County to honor grocery store workers who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 31.

The governor expressed his gratitude to Pennsylvania’s 180,000 grocery store workers, who became frontline workers as employees put their lives at risk to ensure their stores remained open to the public.

“Our communities will be safer when the people who work most closely with the public are safer. After everything our grocery workers have done to take care of us over the past year, it’s time for us to take care of them,” Gov. Wolf said.

Weis Markets, a Pennsylvania based grocery store chain, hosted Governor Wolf in Enola. They have been vaccinating qualified grocery store workers since January.

“Over the past year, our associates and many others throughout our industry have risen to the challenge of keeping their customers and fellow workers safe during a time of record demand. In addition, our in-store pharmacies have vaccinated more than 100,000 people since January. We look forward to scheduling vaccination appointments for our associates and those who work in the other targeted groups,” said Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets’ chairman and chief executive officer.