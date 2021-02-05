‘Stopping’ the Spread: Jersey Shore company provides critical component to COVID-19 vaccine

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As distribution of COVID-19 vaccines ramps up around the world, a Jersey Shore manufacturing plant finds itself at the very center of that critical process.

West Pharmaceuticals has been a global supplier of drug packaging and containment products for decades.

But in the midst of a pandemic, their facility in Jersey Shore is facing increasing demand for some specific components needed to get the COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it most.

That challenge is a real source of pride for the team stepping up to meet it.

“What we make here, affects patients’ lives around the world, right. What we make in little old Jersey Shore, gets shipped globally, and has a real impact,” said Marty Miller, senior director of operations for West Pharmaceuticals.

Long before the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way into patients’ arms, those precious doses need to be packaged and shipped in vials.

And before those vials can be filled, they need a specially formulated stopper.

“It’s a rubber stopper, of special properties, with particular coatings on it that are valuable to the pharmaceutical industry. We make those here in Jersey Shore. That’s the primary thing that we’re doing here,” said Miller.

Enter West Pharmaceuticals — a leading producer of drug and vaccine components with facilities on several continents.

It’s those facilities, like the one on Oliver Street in Jersey Shore, that have helped them become an exclusive provider of the vial stoppers that protect highly-coveted doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s a responsibility not lost on those who work at West, people like Miller.

“Every night, you look on the news, and you see all these stories about the vaccine, and how urgent it is. And our team members certainly see those stories. The next day, they come to work and they realize what they’re doing, that day, is making a difference in that fight. So it’s been pretty amazing.”

With new vaccines coming down the pipeline, operations at West are only continuing to grow.

That means more personnel and as Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Fink tells Eyewitness News, more jobs.

“They are looking at hiring a number of people here in our community. And they’re very good paying jobs. You’re looking at a plastics manufacturing operation, that is paying very good, family-sustaining wages here in our community,” said Fink.

While demand has skyrocketed for some of these components, Miller says they haven’t needed to alter operations drastically.

But any way you look at it, a local operation here in Lycoming County is having a truly global impact as they try to keep pace with this vaccine rollout.