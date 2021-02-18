Severe weather delays shipments of vaccine to Geisinger facilities across region

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As severe weather across the nation continues, vaccine shipments to Geisinger vaccine locations across the region are being delayed and the healthcare provider is rescheduling appointments set for Friday, February 19th to give first doses to residents. Those with appointments being moved will be contacted.
At the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center:
- All first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Tuesday, March 2.
- Second-dose appointments will continue as scheduled.
At the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center:
- First-dose vaccine appointments scheduled after 10:40a.m. will be rescheduled to Saturday, March 13.
- Second-dose appointments will continue as scheduled.
At the Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) Vaccine Center:
- First-dose vaccine appointments scheduled after 10:30 a.m. will be rescheduled for Monday, March 1.
- Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, Feb. 21 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.
At the Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Center:
- First-dose appointments scheduled after 3 p.m. will be rescheduled for Monday, March 1.
- Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, Feb. 21 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.
People with appointments can check their status for rescheduling on myGeisinger or at geisinger.org.