Select CVS Pharmacies in the commonwealth administering COVID-19 vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — You can now make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at select CVS Pharmacies in Pennsylvania.

CVS announced Wednesday they will begin to administer vaccines to those eligible starting Thursday. They will be given at six locations across the commonwealth.

The vaccine will be initially available in Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Westmoreland and York Counties.

When asked when this service could make its way to CVS Pharmacies in Northeast Pennsylvania, a spokesperson for CVS stated:

“As more supply becomes available, we will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations and in more Pennsylvania counties.”