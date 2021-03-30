Second drive-thru mass vaccination event to be held at Pocono Raceway, Dorney Park

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A second drive-thru mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Pocono Raceway, officials with Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Tuesday.
The clinic will be held on April 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials expect to deliver 3,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Another mass vaccination event will be held through LVHN, at Dorney Park in Allentown, on April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both drive-through vaccination events are for people in Pennsylvania’s phase 1A. An appointment is required to receive the vaccine at all LVHN drive-through clinics and vaccination sites.
In addition to these locations, vaccine appointments continue to be available at LVH–Pocono, LVH–Hazleton and LVH–Schuylkill.
You can preregister by making a MyLVHN account.
