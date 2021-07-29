Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Schuylkill County Fair to host COVID vaccine clinic

Vaccinate NEPA

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Guests at this year’s Schuylkill County Fair will be able to help eradicate the COVID-19 virus while making memories.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4 the fair will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with no appointment needed, for all visitors to the fair.

The clinic will be located at the fairgrounds, on the railroad bed below the Agricultural Museum.

The fair runs from August 2 through August 7. For more information about the Schuylkill County Fair, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

