SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in the Poconos, says she is going to lose her job because she refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sanofi is an International Healthcare Company that produces specialty care, vaccines, and general medicines.

The company’s location in Swiftwater announced a COVID vaccine mandate back in November, telling its employees they will be let go if they do not get vaccinated by mid-April.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of the unvaccinated employees and says hundreds of workers will be let go due to their vaccine status.

"This is causing a financial situation that I should not have to be in just to either get a shot or not to keep my job. That wasn't a requirement prior," said Angela Giaquinto, Production, Sanofi Pasteur.







We reached out to Sanofi for a response, they sent back a statement in part saying, “While the trends are encouraging, we have all experienced the up and downs of this pandemic and the rise of variants. Sanofi U.S. continues to believe that vaccination is the right course of action.”

The company did not confirm how many of its employees are unvaccinated.