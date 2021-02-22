Vaccninate NEPA Banner

Vaccinate NEPA: Regional healthcare providers expect restock in COVID-19 vaccine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Healthcare providers anticipate a restock in COVID-19 vaccines this week. Winter weather has pounded the region, state and country and vaccine distribution has slowed down.

“The number was 6 million doses got delayed. We’ve gotten 2 million out and we project that by the middle of the week we will have caught up,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an NBC Meet the Press interview.

Eyewitness News speaks with the director at Scranton Primary Health Care about where they stand with vaccines, when did they notice a lack of vaccines being distributed and scheduling conflicts and also speaks with Geisinger’s vice president of health services about what they are seeing as well.

Cody Butler will have the details on vaccine restock on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

