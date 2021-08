YATESVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students and staff K-8 in the Pittston Area School District will be required to wear masks when school starts in a few weeks.

Masking is optional, however, for high school students grades 9-12 who are fully vaccinated. Superintendent Kevin Booth tells Eyewitness News the school board voted on the decision Tuesday night.

