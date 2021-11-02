Pediatric offices prepare for CDC decision on child COVID vaccination

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A CDC advisory panel is poised to check off one of the last boxes, Tuesday, which would allow young children to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Pediatrician offices like PAK Pediatrics in Kingston are preparing for the likely okay even before the CDC decides to authorize the shot for 5 to 11-year-olds.





PAK has received a shipment of low-dose vaccines for the younger demographic and is already planning a mass vaccine clinic this weekend. Some 28 million children in the U.S. fall into the 5 to 11-year-old category.





Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News