Pa. Supreme Court keeps school mask mandate in place until at least Dec. 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a ruling overturning the early November decision by the Commonwealth Court, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided Tuesday to keep the school mask mandate in place until at least December 8, when the court will hear oral arguments.

On Nov. 10, the controversial school masking mandate was voided, after the Commonwealth Court found Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s mandate didn’t follow proper procedures and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor.

The court sided 4-1 with the state Senate Republican and others who sued in September.

However, that created an automatic stay pending appeal to the Pa. Supreme Court.

That ruling put in that the mandate would end Dec. 4, and give local districts the power to implement a mandate. But now, the Supreme Court says it’ll be in place until Dec. 8 pending further consideration.