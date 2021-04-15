PA DOH to review assistance provided to long-term care facilities during pandemic

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter will be hosting a virtual media briefing to discuss the Wolf Administration’s work to assist long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration says this briefing will include an announcement about the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for vaccinating long-term care facilities, and the next steps to vaccinate new residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The news conference will be streamed live on the video player above and is expected to being at 1 p.m. Thursday.