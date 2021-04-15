PA DOH extends pause on use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has extended the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until April 24, the department announced Thursday.
The department first told all vaccine providers to hold using the vaccine until April 20, but Thursday said it wanted to wait until further guidance from the FDA and CDC before putting the vaccine back into use.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held an emergency meeting Wednesday that ended without taking a vote to change the current recommendation to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another meeting is expected within 10 days.
Earlier this week, the FDA and CDC announced six incidents of rare blood clots occurred within two weeks of receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine.