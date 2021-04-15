PA DOH extends pause on use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has extended the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until April 24, the department announced Thursday.

The department first told all vaccine providers to hold using the vaccine until April 20, but Thursday said it wanted to wait until further guidance from the FDA and CDC before putting the vaccine back into use.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices held an emergency meeting Wednesday that ended without taking a vote to change the current recommendation to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another meeting is expected within 10 days.

Earlier this week, the FDA and CDC announced six incidents of rare blood clots occurred within two weeks of receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine.