PA DOH announces new free COVID testing sites

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced additional free outdoor testing sites across the commonwealth.

“Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing,” said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.

Clinton County

Walk-up testing will be available at the Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium (former Lock Haven High School Gymnasium), 340 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA, 17745. Testing will be offered from December 14 through 29 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday testing from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm They will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Luzerne County

Testing will be available Monday through Friday from December 13 through 22 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm daily at the South Main Plaza, 400 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18701.

Berks County

Testing will be available at Direct Link Technologies, 2561 Bernville Road, Reading, PA, 19605 (Note, enter the parking lot from Van Reed Road). From December 14 to 22. Tuesday through Friday, testing is available from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday testing is available from 9 am to 3 pm There will also be testing Monday, December 20 from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Center County

At Nittany Mall, former Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801 testings will be available from December 20 to 29 Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am 7:00 pm. The testing site will be closed for the Christmas holiday, and resume on the 27.

Jefferson County

At the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, Building 1012 Winslow Street, Punxsutawney, PA, 15767. This is a walk-in testing site with; entrance on the side parking lot. Testing is available Monday through Friday from December 13 through 22 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

McKean County

Testing will take place at the Lewis Run Armory-Readiness Center, 119 Airport Road, Lewis Run, PA, 16738. Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from December 14 through 22. Testing is available from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday testing is available from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In addition to the new test sites, you can also find other test sites on the Department of Health website.