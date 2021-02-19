Vaccinate NEPA: More vaccine delays thanks to winter weather

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With winter weather continuing across the state, vaccine deliveries are being pushed back leaving healthcare facilities no choice but to delay administering the doses to patients.

According to a news release, Geisinger says it will be contacting patients whose appointments need to be changed.

“If your appointment is not until next week, your myGeisinger account may not reflect a change right away. Your account will update and you will be contacted over the next several days. You may also see an updated appointment date and time in your myGeisinger account prior to receiving a phone call, email or text message,” the release stated.

Geisinger also addressed those waiting on their second dose of the vaccine.

“If your second dose is being rescheduled, be advised that the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) has issued updated guidance that it is safe to receive your second dose as

many as 42 days after your first. Geisinger is committed to honoring all existing appointments as

supplies allow,” they said.

The vaccine appointment changes are as follows by location:



At the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center:

• Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose

vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the

revised Sunday schedule.

• Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.



At the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center:

• Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose

vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the

revised Sunday schedule.

• Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

At the Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) Vaccine Center:

• Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Sunday, Feb. 21: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.



At the Geisinger CenterPoint (Jenkins Township) Vaccine Center:

• Saturday, Feb. 20: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Sunday, Feb. 21: All first-dose appointments are being rescheduled. Second-dose

vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 will continue on the

revised Sunday schedule.

• Monday, Feb. 22: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

• Tuesday, Feb. 23: All first- and second-dose appointments are being rescheduled.

For ongoing updates, you can visit Geisinger’s website.