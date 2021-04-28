Vaccinate NEPA: Montage Mountain distributes more Pfizer vaccines

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – As the vaccination process continues through NEPA, many large-scale clinics have multiple rounds of patients that have come and gone.

Wednesday morning the Pavillion at Montage hosted another round of Pfizer vaccines which will ideally reach more people than the last round.

The last cycle of vaccines administered at the Pavillion at Montage Mountain was for groups 1A and 1B.

Since that last cycle, everyone ages 16 and up have become eligible and that’s who the focus is on.

Dr. Allyson Favuzza of hometown healthcare of NEPA, one of the partners in this vaccine effort, says that unlike the previous effort, not all appointments were booked. She says this is due to the increased availability of vaccines over the past few weeks.

