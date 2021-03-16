LVHN to hold mass vaccination at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a partnership with Lehigh Valley Health Network, the Pocono Raceway will hold a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site.

The site will begin vaccinating at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20. Vaccinations at Pocono Raceway will be by appointment only for those in the Phase 1A vaccination group. The site hopes to vaccinate 3,000 people.

LVHN will be administering vaccines throughout the Pocono region this week, including sites at both Pocono Raceway and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono.

To schedule an appointment for the Pocono Raceway clinic, people in phase 1A with a MyLVHN account will see an announcement in the portal that appointments are available.

You also can schedule an appointment by calling LVHN’s COVID-19 Hotline at 833-584-6283.