Vaccninate NEPA Banner

LVHN Dorney Park vaccination clinic rescheduled

Vaccinate NEPA
Posted: / Updated:

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mass vaccination clinic at Dorney Park, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be rescheduled to Friday, Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Wednesday.

All 4,000 appointments will be moved to Friday, April 23, at the same time as the original appointment. Those that need to reschedule for a different day or time may do so by calling LVHN’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (833) 584-6283.

The network says the rescheduling is out of an abundance of caution for inclement weather, as there is a threat for thunderstorms in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos