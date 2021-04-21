LVHN Dorney Park vaccination clinic rescheduled

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mass vaccination clinic at Dorney Park, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will be rescheduled to Friday, Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Wednesday.

All 4,000 appointments will be moved to Friday, April 23, at the same time as the original appointment. Those that need to reschedule for a different day or time may do so by calling LVHN’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (833) 584-6283.

The network says the rescheduling is out of an abundance of caution for inclement weather, as there is a threat for thunderstorms in the area.